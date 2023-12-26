Open Extended Reactions

The early signing period has come and gone with 20 ESPN 300 quarterbacks signing their national letters of intent with Power 5 programs. For quarterbacks, it is imperative they make smart decisions for their own success and the future success of the chosen program.

The perfect harmony between skill set and scheme can lead to production and wins on the field. Skill sets are more than just physical attributes and dynamic run/pass traits. Some of college football's best offenses are complex in design, fast in tempo and require a savvy, well-trained facilitator behind center.

While the NCAA transfer portal provides a more accurate predictor of success as coaches can evaluate players against college competition, it's still important for college programs to target, recruit and develop their own prep prospects.

Here's a look at how the top QBs in this 2024 class fit with their colleges.

ESPN 300 rank: 3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sayin's ability to anticipate and be decisive with his reads will bring the Tide that Tua Tagovailoa/Bryce Young element to the offense. Accuracy will be his greatest trait for Alabama. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' offense relies on a dynamic QB, and while Sayin is not Jalen Milroe or Jalen Hurts as a runner, he can extend plays outside the pocket and move the chains on designed runs. He's more mobile than he appears.