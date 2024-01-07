Open Extended Reactions

Two first-time College Football Playoff finalists (and two future Big Ten mates). College football's winningest program against one of the West's original power programs. The best defense in the country against the most exciting offense. A former Super Bowl coach against an NAIA national champion. The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies, both 14-0, will meet in Houston on Monday night for the 2023 College Football Playoff national title (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), and damned if this isn't a fascinating matchup in about a hundred different ways.