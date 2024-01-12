Open Extended Reactions

The transfer portal window closed at midnight on Jan. 2, which marked the final date that undergrads could enter their name in the database. Since then, more and more top transfers have made their commitment to new schools.

Ole Miss, Louisville and Colorado sit atop ESPN's best portal classes, but there has been more movement since those rankings came out. There have been important quarterback commitments, one of the nation's top running backs found a new home and an SEC team restocked its roster over the last week.

Not everyone has filled their needs, though, and some schools still have questions going forward. Here are some recent winners and what questions still remain from the transfer portal cycle.

Jump to a section:

Latest winners

Who's still available

More questions

Latest winners