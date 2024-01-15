Open Extended Reactions

Through all of the off-the-field nonsense and drama it forces us to weather -- conference realignment and increasing rich-get-richer tendencies, debates over player compensation and recruiting calendars, recruiting itself, comical coach buyouts and increasingly silly coaching carousels, playoff expansion -- one thing remains certain: On the field, college football is still absolutely incredible, nonsense of the absolute best kind.

The 2023 season hit all the notes we seek. Some of the best rivalry games gave us some of the best moments, and the College Football Playoff gave us a couple too. From early September to early January, and from the small schools to the biggest, we got what we wanted out of this fall. So let's do what we always do: celebrate the top 100 games of the season. Today, we look at No. 51 to 100. Tomorrow, the top 50.

It ended up being a warning sign. Oklahoma managed to move to 7-0 despite trailing on three occasions and needing two early Nic Anderson touchdowns and a late 2-point stop to finally finish off the visitors from Orlando, Florida. But the Sooners' wobbliness wasn't temporary -- they would lose three of their final six games.