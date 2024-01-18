Open Extended Reactions

Given the popularity of the transfer portal, it has become more and more difficult for true freshmen to see the field.

This past season, 32.5% of all college football starters were transfers. That's compared to 10.6% in the 2020 season. Freshman quarterbacks particularly have been impacted, as just 2.8% of starters at the position were true freshmen in 2023 compared to 10.1% in 2019.

But it doesn't mean we haven't seen true freshmen make an impact altogether. In 2023, Alabama safety Caleb Downs started every game for the Tide and led the team in tackles with 107.

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was also a freshman starter and finished second on the team in total tackles with 67 and made a major impact for the Longhorns.

There is opportunity for the most recent class of incoming freshmen in the right situations. Here is a look at some of the true freshmen to know for the 2024 season.