Coaching changes have fired up the transfer portal again after the winter transfer window closed and has brought some big names back on the market.

A new transfer window opens for 30 days when a head coach leaves the school, so Alabama, Washington and Arizona are among the teams seeing departures through the portal.

Most players have already committed to a new school, however there are still some highly sought-after players who have yet to make a decision. Here are the top-10 available transfers still in the portal today.

1. Caleb Downs, S

Transferring from: Alabama

HT: 6-0 | WT: 203 | Class: Freshman

Background: Downs was an ESPN 300 recruit out of high school and was picked early on as an immediate impact prospect. He played in every game this season, starting at strong safety and was the first freshman in school history to lead the team in tackles. He had 107 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Former Alabama defensive assistant Travaris Robinson is now coaching at Georgia, which will likely play into Downs' decision. Along with the Bulldogs, Ohio State will likely make an effort since they were in the mix during his recruitment.