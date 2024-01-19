Open Extended Reactions

While the winter transfer portal in college football has officially been closed for almost two weeks now, the rule allowing players to enter the transfer portal if a coaching change has been made has rocked the roster of the Alabama Crimson Tide and their new head coach, Kalen DeBoer.

The most recent departure is the No. 1 ranked QB in the 2024 ESPN 300, Julian Sayin (Carlsbad, California). To say the least, this shakes up the portal but also may shape future 2025 QB recruiting decisions as well.

Sayin enrolled early at Alabama and began classes earlier this month, coinciding with the announcement of coach Nick Saban's retirement.

While most top-level prospects both from the 2024 recruiting class and the portal have signed, this leaves Sayin with a decision that needs to be carefully thought out -- not only in terms of comfort and fit, but also opportunity.