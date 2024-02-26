How every Top 25 team can reach the College Football Playoff

Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams this fall, opening the door for teams that otherwise wouldn't have gotten within field goal range of the top four.

The good news? Your team's chances just increased.

The bad news? So did everyone else's.

Using Mark Schlabach's Way-Too-Early Top 25, we look at 25 possible paths to the new 12-team CFP. This is how each team can impress the committee, and how different their respective paths will look in the new format.

How to impress the committee: Win outside of Athens. Georgia has four true road games and two neutral site games (Aug. 31 vs. Clemson and Nov. 2 vs. Florida). The Bulldogs can earn some major respect in the committee meeting room if they beat Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas -- likely all ranked opponents -- on their home turf.