Although the 2023 college football season is about to begin, recruiting never stops. Even the top programs in the ESPN class rankings have holes to fill.

The early signing period is nearly four months away, and 38 ESPN 300 prospects remain uncommitted. Closing strong at positions of need is a necessity for teams looking to maximize their roster depth, especially as most College Football Playoff contenders continue to build their rosters through high school recruiting despite the prominence of the transfer portal.

Here are the biggest needs and potential high school targets for each of the top 25 classes:

coverage:

Top 40 recruiting classes for 2024

College football's 50 best newcomers

Miller's preseason 2024 NFL mock draft