          CFB schools and recruiting storylines that will affect signing day

          Kirby Smart and Nick Saban are racking up top-five recruiting classes. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          • Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff WriterOct 4, 2023, 06:43 AM ET
          The college football season is nearing its midpoint, but some storylines are developing that will be factors for the transfer and early signing periods in recruiting.

          One game, whether it's a win or a loss, typically won't impact the recruiting process much, but there are trends to monitor. The Alabama Crimson Tide has challengers in the SEC. The Florida State Seminoles are trying to get back to the top of ACC recruiting and the Colorado Buffaloes will be one of the biggest storylines for transfers and recruits alike.

          Here is a look at those storylines and more that could have an impact on recruiting moving forward:

