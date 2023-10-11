Five struggling CFB teams with helpful recruits on the way

There has been quite a bit of parity this season with nine of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 still undefeated. All but two teams in the rankings have one or fewer losses and there is no telling which teams will end up in the College Football Playoff.

There have, however, been varying levels of success. For some teams, big issues have continued. For others, losses or big games exposed some weaknesses.

While these teams can't solve all their problems during the season, their success on the recruiting trail could have help on the way. These players could change the fortunes of a program in a short amount of time.

Here is a look at five teams that need help and the recruits who are on their way to assist:

2024 recruiting class ranking: No. 19

Need: Defensive help