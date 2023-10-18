Open Extended Reactions

The senior season for college football recruits in the 2024 class is past the halfway point, which means it's time to update our ESPN 300 rankings.

While there is no change at the top spot of the 300, this new release includes three new No. 1 positional prospects: QB Julian Sayin, OT Jordan Seaton and DE Williams Nwaneri. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Nwaneri enters the top 10 after posting 30 tackles, eight for loss including four sacks. Dylan Raiola remains the top pocket passer, but after a long debate, Sayin takes over the No. 1 overall QB spot. He has had a more consistent career and has had stronger senior season where he is completing nearly 80% of his passes.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest rankings:

Jump to a section:

Biggest risers | New entries

Under the radar | Top scheme fits

Top risers in the 2024 ESPN 300

WR Jeremiah Smith

New ESPN 300 rank: 7 | Previous ranking: 9

Committed: Ohio State Buckeyes