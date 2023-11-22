        <
          ESPN 300 recruits: Predictions for the remaining uncommitted players

          Five-star OT Jordan Seaton is the top-ranked uncommitted prospect. IMG Academy
          • Tom VanHaaren, ESPN Staff WriterNov 22, 2023, 06:50 AM ET
          The early signing period, which starts on December 20 this year, is less than a month away and the scholarships available in top classes are dwindling.

          All but 18 ESPN 300 recruits have committed and offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is the only five-star prospect who has yet to make a decision.

          Seaton, along with cornerback Kobe Black, are the remaining uncommitted top-20 prospects, which means quite a few teams are going to be fighting over a limited number of prospects to fill out their recruiting classes.

          Here is a look at the 18 uncommitted ESPN 300 recruits and where they currently stand in their recruitment: