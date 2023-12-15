Open Extended Reactions

Evaluating college football recruits is about playing the long game. The process can start when a prospect is just 14 or 15-years-old, but the development and forthcoming evaluation periods as a prospect grows is what it's all about. Ranking prospects, too, is a fluid, very subjective process, and oftentimes there is very little difference between the fifth-ranked player in a class and the 17th-ranked player in a class.

We rank the top 300 prospects in each recruiting cycle, but in evaluating 2,800 prospects in a class, the further down the list you go, the more similar prospects become and the more difficult it is to separate and rank them.

Here, we break down the 2024 recruiting class position by position. We examine the top two players at each position and reveal traits that separate No. 1 from No. 2, break down a three-star prospect who could be a sleeper at the college level, and share information on the top uncommitted prospects and where they might go.

Jump to a position:

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL

DE | DT | LB | CB | S | ATH

Quarterback

No. 1 Julian Sayin vs No. 2 Dylan Raiola