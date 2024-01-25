        <
        >
          Updated ESPN Junior 300 football recruit rankings: Notes

          John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
          Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert
            ESPN Staff Writer
            National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill
            ESPN Analyst
            Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          Jan 25, 2024, 07:00 AM ET

          Transitioning from the 2024 recruiting class to the upcoming Class of 2025 always includes not only some movement within the ESPN Junior 300, but also some new, exciting entrants.

          Carrollton (Georgia) High School quarterback Julian Lewis is a perfect example. Previously the top recruit in the 2026 class, Lewis reclassified to the 2025 class in mid-January and reignited the debate for the top spot in the ESPN Junior 300 class.

          Lewis isn't the only big name who could move around the next rankings update. Below, find several other prospects who boosted their stock.

          Bryce Underwood vs Julian Lewis: Who's No. 1 ... for now?