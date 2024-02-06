        <
          College football signing day: Biggest moves and most interesting 2024 classes

          Feb 6, 2024, 06:29 AM ET

          National signing day is Wednesday and it will mark the end of college football's 2024 recruiting cycle.

          Following the early signing period in late December, much of the class signed their letters of intent. However, that does not mean the drama was over. Coaching changes and the transfer portal saw some top commits change schools before they even played a snap.

          Following the early signing period, only one ESPN 300 recruit remains uncommitted. Wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, No. 210 overall, was recently released from his commitment to Arkansas. Over the weekend, wide receiver Gatlin Bair, No. 108 in the rankings, and linebacker Amaree Williams, No. 225, announced their commitments. Bair chose Oregon and Williams picked Florida State.

          What were the biggest moves from this cycle? Which classes surprised? Our experts break everything down.

          Five big moves

          Julian Sayin signs, then transfers