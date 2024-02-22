Open Extended Reactions

The best rushing attacks work in cohesion, marrying talent to scheme while staying in unison with the offensive line. The same can be said when recruiting the position. One size rarely fits all at running back. The best programs find players with the right skills to accentuate their scheme, from bruising downhill runners to elusive backs in space and everything in between.

With that, we're looking at how the top 10 runners in the ESPN 300 suit their respective schemes. By assessing their individual skills -- including how they might compare to previous running backs in those systems -- we can get a sense at how some of the top programs in the country will deploy these backs this fall.

ESPN 300 rank: 38