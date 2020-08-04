Arizona State added ESPN 300 cornerback Isaiah Johnson to its 2021 class, getting one of the top defensive backs in the class.

Johnson is the No. 27-ranked recruit overall and the No. 3 prospect in the state of California. He's a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback out of St. Bernard High in Playa Del Rey, California, and chose Arizona State over Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and USC.

His commitment gives the Sun Devils two ESPN 300 corners in the class with 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner Tommi Hill, the No. 196-ranked recruit. Hill and Johnson are the only two ESPN 300 commits in the class for Arizona State as it stands now.

Prior to Johnson's commitment, Arizona State's class was ranked outside the top-25 of the class rankings. Adding in a top-30 recruit, however, along with 17 total commitments in the class, coach Herm Edwards and his staff have a chance on moving up in the class rankings into that top-25.

Arizona State was able to finish the 2020 cycle ranked No. 23 overall in the rankings, behind Oregon, Washington and Stanford. The staff signed four ESPN 300 commits in that class, including running backs Daniyel Ngata and DeAmonte Trayanum, and wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Elijhah Badger. Oregon is still leading the way in the Pac-12 for the 2021 class with the No. 5 ranked class overall, followed by USC, sitting at No. 8. Those are the only two teams in the conference currently ranked within the top-25, but there is still plenty of time left for the other teams to continue adding to their classes, hoping to climb up in the rankings.