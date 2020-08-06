Miami got a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor on Thursday. Taylor, the No. 5-ranked prospect overall, chose the Hurricanes over Florida and is now the highest-ranked commit in Miami's 2021 class.

Taylor is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound tackle out of Miami Palmetto High School and is the No. 2 defensive tackle in the class. Maybe more importantly for Miami, he is the top-ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

That is significant, as the Hurricanes have not signed the top player in the state since ESPN started its rankings in 2006.

Miami coach Manny Diaz and his staff have had a ton of success already in this 2021 class, holding the 10th-ranked class prior to Taylor's commitment. With Taylor on board, the coaches have commitments from nine of the state's 49 ESPN 300 prospects, including linebacker James Williams, the No. 32 prospect overall.

Taylor is the third commitment for Miami in this class out of Miami Palmetto High School. He joins teammates Savion Collins, another ESPN 300 defensive tackle, and wide receiver Brashard Smith.

Taylor, Collins and Smith are also trying to help the Miami coaches recruit their other teammates, safety Corey Collier and cornerback Jason Marshall, who are also considering Miami.

With Taylor, Miami now has 21 total commitments and nine ESPN 300 prospects in the class.