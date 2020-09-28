ESPN 300 wide receiver Deion Colzie is rejoining the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class as he announced his commitment to the Irish on Monday.

Colzie originally committed to Notre Dame over USC in October 2019, but then decommitted from the Irish this past March. It can be a tricky task to try to get a prospect who has decommitted back in the fold, but Notre Dame was able to get Colzie back and keep him away from Florida and Tennessee, among others.

He's the No. 71-ranked prospect overall and the No. 9-ranked wide receiver in the class. He's a 6-foot-4, 190-pound recruit from Athens Academy in Athens, Georgia, and is adding to an extensive offensive haul in this class for Notre Dame.

With Colzie on board, Notre Dame now has two ESPN 300 receivers committed along with Lorenzo Styles Jr.. The staff also has the No. 7-ranked pocket-passing quarterback, Tyler Buchner, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect from La Mesa, California, and the No. 1-ranked tight end, Cane Berrong, another top recruit out of Georgia.

Sticking to the trend of producing excellent offensive linemen in recent years, coach Brian Kelly and his staff also have two ESPN 300 linemen committed -- guard Rocco Spindler, from Clarkston, Michigan, and tackle Blake Fisher from Avon, Indiana.

Notre Dame now has nine ESPN 300 commitments in the class and 18 total in the No. 12-ranked class overall.