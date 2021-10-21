Georgia got its third ESPN 300 commitment in eight days on Thursday when defensive tackle Bear Alexander announced his plans to play football for the Bulldogs.

Alexander is the No. 61-ranked prospect overall and a 6-foot-4, 335-pound recruit from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He had originally committed to Georgia in February but decommitted in June.

Alexander then took a visit to Texas A&M shortly after his decommitment and many believed he would end up with the Aggies. He acknowledged the relationship he had with the Texas A&M coaching staff in a tweet, but he said his heart led him to Georgia.

He said his parents told him to follow his heart and that's what he's doing with this commitment. Following his heart will help coach Kirby Smart and his defense bulk up the defensive line, as the staff already had 6-foot-3, 280-pound Tyre West, an ESPN 300 defensive tackle, committed in the class.

Alexander joins defensive end Mykel Williams and tight end Oscar Delp as the three ESPN 300 recruits to pick Georgia over the past eight days. Those three joining the class give the Dawgs 11 total ESPN 300 commitments, which is only two behind Alabama, Notre Dame and Texas, who each have 13.

Georgia has been steadily climbing in the recruiting rankings, at No. 6 prior to this commitment, and will likely push into the top five now with Alexander in the class.