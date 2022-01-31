Wide receiver Deandre Moore Jr. decommitted from Oklahoma on Monday. Moore is the No. 11 prospect in the 2023 class and was the highest-ranked commitment in the Sooners football program's class.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, Moore is the No. 1 receiver overall.

He had been committed to Oklahoma since September, but he is now opening up his recruitment.

Moore is teammates with two other ESPN Junior 300 recruits who also decommitted from the Sooners, in quarterback Malachi Nelson and receiver Makai Lemon.

Nelson is a five-star recruit, ranked No. 3 overall, and flipped his commitment to Southern California after decommitting from Oklahoma to follow coach Lincoln Riley. Lemon, who is ranked No. 21 overall as the fourth-best receiver, also flipped to the Trojans after Riley left Oklahoma.

At one point, the Sooners had three ESPN Junior 300 receivers committed with Moore, Lemon and Brandon Inniss, but Inniss decommitted in November and has yet to announce a new destination.

The Trojans are in play for Moore, as is Louisville and a handful of other programs. Now that Moore has decommitted, additional schools will likely try to get in the conversation.