A matchup with Bronny James headlines the 90-game 2022-23 schedule Overtime Elite unveiled in advance of its second basketball season in existence, the league announced Monday.

OTE has expanded its three-team league to six this season, incorporating prep schools Hillcrest Academy from Phoenix, Word of God Academy from Raleigh, North Carolina, and Our Savior Lutheran from New York City, which will include home and away games at those school's locations.

Many eyeballs will be on OTE Arena opening night in Atlanta for the preseason tournament Oct. 20 and 21, which will include games against several well-regarded teams.

California Basketball Club will feature Bronny and Bryce James, sons of LeBron James. While the Explorers boast ESPN's No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, Cam Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. Cam Boozer is considered by some as the best prospect in high school basketball, while his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, is also highly regarded and will be playing as well. Also expected to play is Hoop Nation, which features Duke-commit and five-star recruit Jared McCain, and UCLA-commit Devin Williams, the No. 41 prospect in the class of 2023.

OTE currently has 30 players under its umbrella, including Amen and Ausar Thompson, projected top-five picks in the 2023 NBA draft, who will play together this season on the City Reapers squad.

A shift in strategy, offering OTE players the option of forgoing a salary while still being eligible for name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, has allowed the program to cast a wider net in recruiting high school players who want to maintain their NCAA eligibility.

OTE added the Nos. 3 and 6 prospects in the ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings in Naasir Cunningham and Jayden Williams, as well as the No. 5 recruit in 2025, Bryson Tiller. Four-star prospects Kanaan Carlyle, Z.Z. Clark, Tremayne Parker, Jahki Howard and Somto Cyril are also new additions.

OTE returns two of the top European prospects in Spanish big man Izan Almansa, who won MVP honors at the FIBA U17 World Cup and U18 European Championship, and French big man Alex Sarr, a potential first-round pick. Former five-star recruits Jalen Lewis, Tyler Smith and Bryson Warren return for a second season as well, along with last year's head coaches, Ryan Gomes, Dave Leitao and Tim Fanning, who will direct the Cold Hearts, City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz squads, respectively.

After an inaugural season in which the program was unable to schedule marquee opponents outside of OTE league games, matchups with top-shelf recruits such as Elliot Cadeau (No. 11 recruit in 2024), Isaiah Elohim (No. 14 in 2024) Jason Asemota (No. 22 in 2024), Freddie Dilione (No. 27 in 2023), Aidan Sherrell (No. 35 in 2024) and others should help answer questions regarding the level of competition the players faced last year. Sixty-one of the 90 games will be played at their home arena in Atlanta, while the remainder will be spread out across Phoenix, Raleigh, New York City and Roselle, New Jersey. All games will be broadcasted on YouTube.

OTE will also conduct a Pro Day for NBA teams Oct. 25th in Atlanta.