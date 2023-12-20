Open Extended Reactions

College football's national signing day is here with the early signing period kicking off Wednesday and running through Friday. High school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the colleges of their choice, for at least a year.

While the buildup to signing day has been less dramatic than in previous years, there's still room for chaos. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday, and rumors are swirling about other five-star recruits in the ESPN 300 rankings, including safety K.J. Bolden, receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback D.J. Lagway.

Georgia currently holds the top spot in our 2024 class rankings, with tight races behind the Bulldogs. Most schools will lock down the majority of their class this week, but recruiting is far from over. If a prospect doesn't sign a national letter of intent by Friday, the next national signing day for this cycle begins Feb. 7, 2024.

We're tracking the latest news, analysis, class rankings movement and more throughout Wednesday:

coverage:

Class rankings: Top 50 schools

Signing day cheat sheet

Best prospects at every position