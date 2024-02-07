Signing day 2024 updates: Commits, rumors, top classes and highlights

Open Extended Reactions

College football's signing day is here to close out the 2024 recruiting cycle. Wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, the No. 210 overall prospect, is the last remaining uncommitted ESPN 300 prospect after receiver Gatlin Bair (No. 108) committed to Oregon and linebacker Amaree Williams (No. 225) committed to Florida State over the weekend.

The Georgia Bulldogs have held the top spot in the class rankings for most of the cycle, bolstered by signings from four five-star prospects among 21 ESPN 300 recruits. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns round out the top five classes. Ohio State was one of the biggest movers since the early signing period. After Nick Saban announced his retirement from Alabama, more than 20 Tide players entered the transfer portal. The Buckeyes landed two of those players -- star freshman safety Caleb Downs and five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin. Along with Air Noland, ranked No. 52, Ohio State has two of the top QBs in the class.

While there are few remaining uncommitted recruits, there's always room for more drama on signing day. We're tracking the latest news, analysis, class rankings movement and more throughout Wednesday: