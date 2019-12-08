        <
          2019-20 college football bowl schedule: Dates, locations, games

          Ohio State ranked 2nd in CFP (1:21)

          Despite Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship, Ohio State comes in at second in the College Football Playoff rankings. (1:21)

          12:20 PM ET

            The College Football Playoff Championship heads to New Orleans next season, and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Here's a quick look at the College Football Playoff and bowls schedule for the 2019-20 postseason. (All times Eastern.)

            College Football Playoff National Championship

            Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome
            New Orleans
            8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that the Superdome will host the national championship game. The last time New Orleans was the site for a national championship was the 2012 BCS national championship game, in which Alabama defeated LSU 21-0.

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
            No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
            Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium
            Atlanta
            4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
            No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
            Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
            State Farm Stadium
            Glendale, Arizona
            8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Bowl schedule

            Dec. 20

            Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
            Buffalo vs. Charlotte
            Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
            Nassau
            2 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
            Toyota Stadium
            Frisco, Texas
            7:30 p.m., ESPN2 | Tickets

            Dec. 21

            Celebration Bowl
            Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium
            Atlanta
            Noon, ABC | Tickets

            New Mexico Bowl
            Dreamstyle Stadium
            Albuquerque, New Mexico
            2 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Cure Bowl
            Exploria Stadium
            Orlando, Florida
            2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Tickets

            Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
            FAU Stadium
            Boca Raton, Florida
            3:30 p.m., ABC | Tickets

            Camellia Bowl
            Cramton Bowl
            Montgomery, Alabama
            5:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
            Sam Boyd Stadium
            Las Vegas
            7:30 p.m., ABC | Tickets

            R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome
            New Orleans
            9 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 23

            Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
            Raymond James Stadium
            Tampa, Florida
            2:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 24

            SoFi Hawai'i Bowl
            Aloha Stadium
            Honolulu
            8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 26

            Walk-On's Independence Bowl
            Independence Stadium
            Shreveport, Louisiana
            4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Quick Lane Bowl
            Ford Field
            Detroit
            8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 27

            Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
            Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
            Annapolis, Maryland
            Noon, ESPN | Tickets

            New Era Pinstripe Bowl
            Yankee Stadium
            New York
            3:20 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
            NRG Stadium
            Houston
            6:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
            SDCCU Stadium
            San Diego
            8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

            Cheez-It Bowl
            Chase Field
            Phoenix
            10:15 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 28

            Camping World Bowl
            Camping World Stadium
            Orlando, Florida
            Noon, ABC | Tickets

            Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
            AT&T Stadium
            Arlington, Texas
            Noon, ESPN | Tickets

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
            State Farm Stadium
            Glendale, Arizona
            4 or 8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium
            Atlanta
            4 or 8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 30

            SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
            Gerald J. Ford Stadium
            Dallas
            12:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
            Nissan Stadium
            Nashville, Tennessee
            4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Redbox Bowl
            Levi's Stadium
            Santa Clara, California
            4 p.m., FOX

            Capital One Orange Bowl
            Hard Rock Stadium
            Miami Gardens, Florida
            8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Dec. 31

            Belk Bowl
            Bank of America Stadium
            Charlotte, North Carolina
            Noon, ESPN | Tickets

            Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
            Sun Bowl Stadium
            El Paso, Texas
            2 p.m., CBS

            AutoZone Liberty Bowl
            Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
            Memphis, Tennessee
            3:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
            Arizona Stadium
            Tucson, Arizona
            4:30, CBS Sports Network | Tickets

            Valero Alamo Bowl
            Alamodome
            San Antonio
            7:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Jan. 1, 2020

            Vrbo Citrus Bowl
            Camping World Stadium
            Orlando, Florida
            1 p.m., ABC | Tickets

            Outback Bowl
            Raymond James Stadium
            Tampa, Florida
            1 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
            Rose Bowl
            Pasadena, California
            5 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Allstate Sugar Bowl
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome
            New Orleans
            8:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Jan. 2

            TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
            Legion Field
            Birmingham, Alabama
            3 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
            TIAA Bank Field
            Jacksonville, Florida
            7 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Jan. 3

            Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
            Albertsons Stadium
            Boise, Idaho
            3:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Jan. 4

            Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
            Amon G. Carter Stadium
            Fort Worth, Texas
            11:30 a.m., ESPN | Tickets

            Jan. 6

            Mobile Alabama Bowl
            Ladd-Peebles Stadium
            Mobile, Alabama
            7:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

