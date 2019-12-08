2019-20 college football bowl schedule: Dates, locations, games

The College Football Playoff Championship heads to New Orleans next season, and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Here's a quick look at the College Football Playoff and bowls schedule for the 2019-20 postseason. (All times Eastern.)
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that the Superdome will host the national championship game. The last time New Orleans was the site for a national championship was the 2012 BCS national championship game, in which Alabama defeated LSU 21-0.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Bowl schedule
Dec. 20
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau
2 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 | Tickets
Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
Noon, ABC | Tickets
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, New Mexico
2 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, Florida
2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Tickets
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, Florida
3:30 p.m., ABC | Tickets
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, Alabama
5:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., ABC | Tickets
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
9 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 23
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
2:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 24
SoFi Hawai'i Bowl
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu
8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 26
Walk-On's Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, Louisiana
4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field
Detroit
8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 27
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, Maryland
Noon, ESPN | Tickets
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium
New York
3:20 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium
Houston
6:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego
8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field
Phoenix
10:15 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida
Noon, ABC | Tickets
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas
Noon, ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas
12:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tennessee
4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Redbox Bowl
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, California
4 p.m., FOX
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Noon, ESPN | Tickets
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium
El Paso, Texas
2 p.m., CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, Tennessee
3:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, Arizona
4:30, CBS Sports Network | Tickets
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome
San Antonio
7:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 1, 2020
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida
1 p.m., ABC | Tickets
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
1 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California
5 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
8:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 2
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field
Birmingham, Alabama
3 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, Florida
7 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 4
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 a.m., ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 6
Mobile Alabama Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, Alabama
7:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets