2019-20 college football bowl schedule: Dates, locations, games

Despite Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship, Ohio State comes in at second in the College Football Playoff rankings. (1:21)

The College Football Playoff Championship heads to New Orleans next season, and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Here's a quick look at the College Football Playoff and bowls schedule for the 2019-20 postseason. (All times Eastern.)

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that the Superdome will host the national championship game. The last time New Orleans was the site for a national championship was the 2012 BCS national championship game, in which Alabama defeated LSU 21-0.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Bowl schedule

Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau

2 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 | Tickets

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

Noon, ABC | Tickets

New Mexico Bowl

Dreamstyle Stadium

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, Florida

2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Tickets

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, Florida

3:30 p.m., ABC | Tickets

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama

5:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Sam Boyd Stadium

Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., ABC | Tickets

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

9 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

2:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 24

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl

Aloha Stadium

Honolulu

8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 26

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, Louisiana

4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field

Detroit

8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, Maryland

Noon, ESPN | Tickets

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium

New York

3:20 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium

Houston

6:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

SDCCU Stadium

San Diego

8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Cheez-It Bowl

Chase Field

Phoenix

10:15 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

Noon, ABC | Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

Noon, ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas

12:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

4 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Redbox Bowl

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, California

4 p.m., FOX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

8 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

Noon, ESPN | Tickets

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium

El Paso, Texas

2 p.m., CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Memphis, Tennessee

3:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, Arizona

4:30, CBS Sports Network | Tickets

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome

San Antonio

7:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 1, 2020

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

1 p.m., ABC | Tickets

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

1 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

5 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

8:45 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field

Birmingham, Alabama

3 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, Florida

7 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 a.m., ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 6

Mobile Alabama Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, Alabama

7:30 p.m., ESPN | Tickets