2019-20 College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, locations, games

The college football bowl schedule was set on Sunday. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played in New Orleans (Jan. 13, 8 p.m. ET), while the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Here's a quick look at the College Football Playoff and bowls schedule for this postseason. (All times Eastern.)
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that the Superdome will host the national championship game. The last time New Orleans was the site for a national championship was the 2012 BCS national championship game, in which Alabama defeated LSU 21-0.
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Arizona
8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Bowl schedule
Dec. 20
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau
2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Utah State vs. Kent State
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
7:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
Noon, ABC/ESPN App | Tickets
New Mexico Bowl
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, New Mexico
2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, Florida
2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Tickets
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, Florida
3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets
Camellia Bowl
Florida International vs. Arkansas State
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, Alabama
5:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State vs. UAB
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 23
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. Marshall
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 24
SoFi Hawai'i Bowl
Hawai'i vs. BYU
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu
8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 26
Walk-On's Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, Louisiana
4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Quick Lane Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
Ford Field
Detroit
8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 27
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
North Carolina vs. Temple
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, Maryland
Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
Yankee Stadium
New York
3:20 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
NRG Stadium
Houston
6:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
USC vs. Iowa
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego
8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force vs. Washington State
Chase Field
Phoenix
10:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida
Noon, ABC/ESPN App | Tickets
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Penn State vs. Memphis
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas
Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas
12:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Louisville
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, Tennessee
4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Redbox Bowl
California vs. Illinois
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, California
4 p.m., FOX
Capital One Orange Bowl
Florida vs. Virginia
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Florida State vs. Arizona State
Sun Bowl Stadium
El Paso, Texas
2 p.m., CBS
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Navy vs. Kansas State
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, Tennessee
3:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
Wyoming vs. Georgia State
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, Arizona
4:30, CBS Sports Network | Tickets
Valero Alamo Bowl
Utah vs. Texas
Alamodome
San Antonio
7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Jan. 1, 2020
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida
1 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets
Outback Bowl
Minnesota vs. Auburn
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California
5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Georgia vs. Baylor
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
8:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Jan. 2
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Boston College vs. Cincinnati
Legion Field
Birmingham, Alabama
3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Indiana vs. Tennessee
TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, Florida
7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Ohio vs. Nevada
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Jan. 4
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets
Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl
Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, Alabama
7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets