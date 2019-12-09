2019-20 College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, locations, games

Despite Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin in the Big 10 championship, the Buckeyes come in second in the College Football Playoff rankings. (1:21)

The college football bowl schedule was set on Sunday. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played in New Orleans (Jan. 13, 8 p.m. ET), while the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Here's a quick look at the College Football Playoff and bowls schedule for this postseason. (All times Eastern.)

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that the Superdome will host the national championship game. The last time New Orleans was the site for a national championship was the 2012 BCS national championship game, in which Alabama defeated LSU 21-0.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Play Capital One Bowl Mania. Pick the winners. Take home $1,000,000! Play for Free!

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Bowl schedule

Dec. 20

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau

2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Utah State vs. Kent State

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

7:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

Noon, ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

New Mexico Bowl

Central Michigan vs. San Diego State

Dreamstyle Stadium

Albuquerque, New Mexico

2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Cure Bowl

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, Florida

2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Tickets

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic

FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, Florida

3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

Camellia Bowl

Florida International vs. Arkansas State

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, Alabama

5:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State vs. Washington

Sam Boyd Stadium

Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State vs. UAB

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

UCF vs. Marshall

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 24

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl

Hawai'i vs. BYU

Aloha Stadium

Honolulu

8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 26

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Miami

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, Louisiana

4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Quick Lane Bowl

Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan

Ford Field

Detroit

8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

North Carolina vs. Temple

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, Maryland

Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Yankee Stadium

New York

3:20 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

NRG Stadium

Houston

6:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

USC vs. Iowa

SDCCU Stadium

San Diego

8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force vs. Washington State

Chase Field

Phoenix

10:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

Noon, ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Penn State vs. Memphis

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Arizona

4 or 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

4 or 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas

12:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Redbox Bowl

California vs. Illinois

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, California

4 p.m., FOX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Florida vs. Virginia

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida

8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Dec. 31

Belk Bowl

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, North Carolina

Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Florida State vs. Arizona State

Sun Bowl Stadium

El Paso, Texas

2 p.m., CBS

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Navy vs. Kansas State

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Memphis, Tennessee

3:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, Arizona

4:30, CBS Sports Network | Tickets

Valero Alamo Bowl

Utah vs. Texas

Alamodome

San Antonio

7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Jan. 1, 2020

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Florida

1 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

Outback Bowl

Minnesota vs. Auburn

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual

Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Georgia vs. Baylor

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

8:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Jan. 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Boston College vs. Cincinnati

Legion Field

Birmingham, Alabama

3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee

TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, Florida

7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio vs. Nevada

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Jan. 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, Alabama

7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets