          2019-20 College football bowl schedule: Dates, times, locations, games

          Ohio State ranked 2nd in CFP (1:21)

          Despite Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin in the Big 10 championship, the Buckeyes come in second in the College Football Playoff rankings. (1:21)

          7:00 PM ET

            The college football bowl schedule was set on Sunday. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played in New Orleans (Jan. 13, 8 p.m. ET), while the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host the semifinals. Here's a quick look at the College Football Playoff and bowls schedule for this postseason. (All times Eastern.)

            College Football Playoff National Championship

            Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome
            New Orleans
            8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff era that the Superdome will host the national championship game. The last time New Orleans was the site for a national championship was the 2012 BCS national championship game, in which Alabama defeated LSU 21-0.

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
            No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
            Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium
            Atlanta
            4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
            No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson
            Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
            State Farm Stadium
            Glendale, Arizona
            8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Bowl schedule

            Dec. 20

            Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
            Buffalo vs. Charlotte
            Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
            Nassau
            2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
            Utah State vs. Kent State
            Toyota Stadium
            Frisco, Texas
            7:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 21

            Celebration Bowl
            Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium
            Atlanta
            Noon, ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

            New Mexico Bowl
            Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
            Dreamstyle Stadium
            Albuquerque, New Mexico
            2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Cure Bowl
            Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
            Exploria Stadium
            Orlando, Florida
            2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Tickets

            Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl
            SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
            FAU Stadium
            Boca Raton, Florida
            3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

            Camellia Bowl
            Florida International vs. Arkansas State
            Cramton Bowl
            Montgomery, Alabama
            5:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
            Boise State vs. Washington
            Sam Boyd Stadium
            Las Vegas
            7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

            R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
            Appalachian State vs. UAB
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome
            New Orleans
            9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 23

            Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
            UCF vs. Marshall
            Raymond James Stadium
            Tampa, Florida
            2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 24

            SoFi Hawai'i Bowl
            Hawai'i vs. BYU
            Aloha Stadium
            Honolulu
            8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 26

            Walk-On's Independence Bowl
            Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
            Independence Stadium
            Shreveport, Louisiana
            4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Quick Lane Bowl
            Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
            Ford Field
            Detroit
            8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 27

            Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
            North Carolina vs. Temple
            Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
            Annapolis, Maryland
            Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            New Era Pinstripe Bowl
            Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
            Yankee Stadium
            New York
            3:20 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
            Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
            NRG Stadium
            Houston
            6:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
            USC vs. Iowa
            SDCCU Stadium
            San Diego
            8 p.m., Fox Sports 1

            Cheez-It Bowl
            Air Force vs. Washington State
            Chase Field
            Phoenix
            10:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 28

            Camping World Bowl
            Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
            Camping World Stadium
            Orlando, Florida
            Noon, ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

            Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
            Penn State vs. Memphis
            AT&T Stadium
            Arlington, Texas
            Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 30

            SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
            Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
            Gerald J. Ford Stadium
            Dallas
            12:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
            Mississippi State vs. Louisville
            Nissan Stadium
            Nashville, Tennessee
            4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Redbox Bowl
            California vs. Illinois
            Levi's Stadium
            Santa Clara, California
            4 p.m., FOX

            Capital One Orange Bowl
            Florida vs. Virginia
            Hard Rock Stadium
            Miami Gardens, Florida
            8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Dec. 31

            Belk Bowl
            Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
            Bank of America Stadium
            Charlotte, North Carolina
            Noon, ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
            Florida State vs. Arizona State
            Sun Bowl Stadium
            El Paso, Texas
            2 p.m., CBS

            AutoZone Liberty Bowl
            Navy vs. Kansas State
            Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
            Memphis, Tennessee
            3:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
            Wyoming vs. Georgia State
            Arizona Stadium
            Tucson, Arizona
            4:30, CBS Sports Network | Tickets

            Valero Alamo Bowl
            Utah vs. Texas
            Alamodome
            San Antonio
            7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Jan. 1, 2020

            Vrbo Citrus Bowl
            Michigan vs. Alabama
            Camping World Stadium
            Orlando, Florida
            1 p.m., ABC/ESPN App | Tickets

            Outback Bowl
            Minnesota vs. Auburn
            Raymond James Stadium
            Tampa, Florida
            1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual
            Oregon vs. Wisconsin
            Rose Bowl
            Pasadena, California
            5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Allstate Sugar Bowl
            Georgia vs. Baylor
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome
            New Orleans
            8:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Jan. 2

            TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
            Boston College vs. Cincinnati
            Legion Field
            Birmingham, Alabama
            3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
            Indiana vs. Tennessee
            TIAA Bank Field
            Jacksonville, Florida
            7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Jan. 3

            Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
            Ohio vs. Nevada
            Albertsons Stadium
            Boise, Idaho
            3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Jan. 4

            Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
            Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane
            Amon G. Carter Stadium
            Fort Worth, Texas
            11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

            Jan. 6

            LendingTree Bowl
            Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio)
            Ladd-Peebles Stadium
            Mobile, Alabama
            7:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN App | Tickets

