Three West Virginia safeties in transfer portal

West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson entered his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, junior safety Derrek Pitts, who was projected to start alongside Robinson, also entered his name in the transfer portal, as did redshirt sophomore safety E.J. Brown.

Robinson was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in the 2018 season, playing in all 12 games for the Mountaineers, and he was expected to have a significant role on their defense for 2019. The 6-foot-2 safety was tied for second in the conference with four interceptions in 2018 and is currently the career active leader in interceptions for West Virginia with seven.

He played in all 13 games in his true freshman season in 2017 and every game in 2018, so if Robinson decides to transfer, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with an option to take a redshirt if necessary.

Pitts, who played in 12 games for the Mountaineers last season, started two games and returned a blocked field goal 72 yards for a touchdown against Iowa State. Brown played in 11 games in 2018, primarily on special teams.

In total, 15 West Virginia players have added their names to the transfer portal since January, according to a source. That list includes wide receiver Dillon Spalding, offensive lineman Matt Jones and defensive lineman Tyrese Allen.