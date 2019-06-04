Source: WVU's Robinson enters transfer portal

West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson has entered his name in the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Robinson was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in the 2018 season, playing in all 12 games for the Mountaineers, and was expected to have a significant role in the defense for 2019. The 6-foot-2 safety was tied for second in the conference with four interceptions in 2018 and is currently the career active leader in interceptions for West Virginia with seven.

He played in all 13 games his true freshman season in 2017 and every game in 2018, so if Robinson decides to transfer, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with an option to take redshirt if necessary.

Robinson is now the 13th West Virginia player to add his name to the transfer portal from West Virginia since January, according to a source. That includes receiver Dillon Spalding, offensive lineman Matt Jones and defensive lineman Tyrese Allen among others.