Fink decides to stay at USC after 'soul searching'

Quarterback Matt Fink has decided to stay at USC after exploring a potential transfer.

Fink entered the transfer portal in April, seeking an opportunity for playing time at another school, but he wrote Thursday on Instagram that he would continue with the Trojans.

"‪Thank you to all the coaches that have reached out to me and gave me an opportunity to continue my career elsewhere, but after a long month of soul searching, I have decided that my football future will continue here at USC with this special 'Band of Brothers.' #FightOn‬Forever," Fink wrote.

In three years at USC, Fink completed 13 of 18 passes for 89 yards with one touchdown. He redshirted in 2016 before backing up Sam Darnold in 2017 and true freshman JT Daniels in 2018. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

When USC coach Clay Helton brought in Graham Harrell as the new offensive coordinator prior to spring practice, he said there would be an open competition for the starting job.

USC did not name a starter at the end of spring practice, though there also has been no indication that Fink could unseat Daniels. The competition also features redshirt sophomore Jack Sears and early enrollee Kedon Slovis.

Fink is on pace to complete his degree in communications from USC in July.