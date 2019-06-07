Frank Gore Jr., son of NFL back, commits to FAU

Coach Lane Kiffin has been known to try to convince celebrities to visit Florida Atlantic, and he might have given an NFL running back a reason to come to campus as well.

Kiffin and his staff gained a commitment on Thursday from Class of 2020 running back recruit Frank Gore Jr., son of current veteran NFL back Frank Gore.

The younger Gore (5-foot-8, 170 pounds) is from Killian High School in Miami and reportedly had offers from Kentucky, Chattanooga and Southern Miss.

His father, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was recently signed by the Buffalo Bills at 35 years old and is entering his 15th season in the NFL after playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

The elder Gore ran for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns and won a national championship in college with Miami before being selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft.

The younger Gore isn't looking to follow in his father's footsteps, though, and is the second commitment of Florida Atlantic's 2020 class with offensive lineman Andre Lamas.