Crimson Tide superfan Walt Gary dies at 36

In a feature that originally aired in November 2018, College GameDay profiled Walt Gary, an Alamaba superfan that met with Nick Saban before games. Gary died in June 2019 at age 36. (5:30)

Alabama superfan Walt Gary died Thursday night at the age of 36.

Gary, a Tuscaloosa native with Down syndrome, became a fixture of the football program under former coach Gene Stallings, who was a father to a son with Down syndrome and welcomed Gary to practices.

Under coach Nick Saban, Gary would visit with the team on Thursdays before games, greeting players and even giving Saban his score predictions.

"Walt is one of the people that, in my opinion, project the spirit and tradition of Alabama football," Saban told ESPN's College GameDay in 2018.

Saban said in a statement Friday that Gary was "beloved by everyone on our team, in our athletic department and throughout the Alabama family."

Thursdays will never be the same.

Rest In Peace, Walt. pic.twitter.com/ipjxgkrnEn — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 7, 2019

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne earlier tweeted news of Gary's death on Friday morning, noting how "full of joy" Gary was as well as his love for the Crimson Tide.

Several former players also posted on social media about how much a part of the program Gary had become.

Gonna miss Walt ! This was my guy since day one. I was always the best TE in America in his eyes. Love you brotha RIP🙏🏽 https://t.co/OnrI3TkJxz — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) June 7, 2019

Incredibly saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Walt Gary. Nobody loved the Alabama football team more than he did. His spirit will forever live on through the program! Seeing him before every game was nothing but motivation! Love and prayers to his entire family❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSRETuL1nm — Damien Harris (@DHx34) June 7, 2019

RIP Walt Gary what an amazing soul , one person can really@make you appreciate life continue to be joyful and rest easy 🙏🏾 — jarran reed (@1j_reed) June 7, 2019