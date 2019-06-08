Reports: Taco beef ends with A&M DB's arrest

Texas A&M's Derrick Tucker was arrested Thursday stemming from a March incident in which the defensive back allegedly assaulted a man over a disagreement about tacos, according to multiple reports.

Multiple outlets cited an arrest report that said Tucker and another man had a "disagreement over tacos when they got into a mutual altercation." According to the report, Tucker left the scene before returning and allegedly striking the man from behind, causing swelling on the man's head.

According to jail records, Tucker was arrested by Texas A&M Police on Thursday and charged with assault causing bodily injury. He was released later that day on $5,000 bond.

WTAW Radio first reported details of Tucker's arrest.

Tucker, who will be a junior next season, started eight games for the Aggies in 2018 and recorded 21 tackles. He has 15 starts over his two collegiate seasons.

Texas A&M told the Houston Chronicle that it was looking into the incident.