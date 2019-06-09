UTEP QB Locksley faces DWI, marijuana charges

UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley faces charges of driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat after his arrest this weekend, jail records show.

Locksley, the son of Maryland coach Mike Locksley, has been suspended from the team. He was released from El Paso County (Texas) Jail on Saturday after posting bonds totaling $2,900, records show.

"We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. "While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."

Locksley started eight games and appeared in nine for the Miners in 2018, leading the team with 937 passing yards and adding 340 rushing yards. He transferred to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College, where he earned first-team All-America honors in 2017. Locksley was an ESPN 300 recruit in the class of 2015 who started his career at Texas before transferring.

Kai Locksley is the youngest of Mike and Kia Locksley's three sons. Kai's older brother Meiko was killed in a September 2017 shooting in Columbia, Maryland. Mike Locksley also has a daughter, Kori, who plays soccer at Auburn.