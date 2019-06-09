        <
        >

          UTEP QB Locksley faces DWI, marijuana charges

          11:20 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley faces charges of driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and terroristic threat after his arrest this weekend, jail records show.

          Locksley, the son of Maryland coach Mike Locksley, has been suspended from the team. He was released from El Paso County (Texas) Jail on Saturday after posting bonds totaling $2,900, records show.

          "We are aware of the charges against Kai Locksley," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. "While the severity of these charges is concerning, it would not be appropriate to determine a course of action until we have all the facts. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the UTEP football team."

          Locksley started eight games and appeared in nine for the Miners in 2018, leading the team with 937 passing yards and adding 340 rushing yards. He transferred to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College, where he earned first-team All-America honors in 2017. Locksley was an ESPN 300 recruit in the class of 2015 who started his career at Texas before transferring.

          Kai Locksley is the youngest of Mike and Kia Locksley's three sons. Kai's older brother Meiko was killed in a September 2017 shooting in Columbia, Maryland. Mike Locksley also has a daughter, Kori, who plays soccer at Auburn.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices