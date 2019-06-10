Terry Bowden to assist Clemson staff as intern

Former Auburn and Akron coach Terry Bowden will assist Clemson's football staff as an unpaid intern while he pursues a graduate degree at the school.

Bowden, 63, is enrolled in a graduate program for athletic leadership at Clemson, a spokesman told ESPN. Bowden spent the past seven seasons coaching Akron, where he went 35-52 before being fired in December.

TigerNet.com first reported Bowden's move at Clemson. There's no timetable on how long Bowden will assist the Tigers football program.

Bowden has led teams at Akron, Auburn, FCS Samford, Division II Salem College and Division II North Alabama. He went 47-17-1 at Auburn, including an 11-0 season in 1993.

Bowden is the son of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden and the younger brother of Tommy Bowden, who coached Clemson from 1999 to 2008. Clemson fired Tommy Bowden midway through the 2008 season and appointed assistant Dabo Swinney as his successor.

After being fired at Auburn in 1998, Terry Bowden spent a decade as a television and radio analyst, including a stint with ABC, before returning to the sideline at North Alabama in 2009.