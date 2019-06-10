Former Clemson LB Smith transfers to Maryland

Maryland is adding linebacker Shaq Smith, a graduate transfer from Clemson who appeared in every game last season for the national champions.

Smith, a Baltimore native, is eligible to play immediately for Maryland. It's not immediately clear whether he will have one or two years of eligibility with the Terrapins.

He recorded 17 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack, for Clemson in 2018, and had seven tackles in Clemson's spring game in April before entering the transfer portal.

Smith finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida. ESPN rated him as the top outside linebacker and No. 21 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class. Smith, who played at two Maryland high schools before joining IMG Academy, redshirted at Clemson in 2016 and recorded 14 tackles and an interception with the Tigers in 2017.