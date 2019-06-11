No cyberstalking charges for ex-Florida staffer

Former Florida football staff member Otis Yelverton will not face cyberstalking charges against his former girlfriend after being arrested in April.

The Alachua State Attorney's Office declined to press charges against Yelverton, who had served as Florida's assistant director of player personnel. Yelverton was arrested April 22 and charged with a third-degree felony. Florida placed Yelverton on administrative leave and fired him May 29, according to a statement he released Monday through his attorney.

"I am vindicated," Yelverton said in the statement. "This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged.

"While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them. I have already begun seeing a counselor to help me better handle such difficult personal situations."

Court records show that after Yelverton's ex-girlfriend ended their relationship in April, he called and sent many text messages and Facebook messages. In an April 21 voicemail, Yelverton threatened to "blow up" the woman's vehicle.

"The one statement in the various exchanges between the parties that could be construed as a threat is legally insufficient to form the basis for a prosecution," Alachua County State Attorney Bill Cervone told the Orlando Sentinel.

Yelverton, 51, had joined Dan Mullen's staff at Florida after serving as defensive coordinator at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi.