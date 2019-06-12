McCoy rejoins USC after transferring from Texas

Bru McCoy is a Trojan -- again.

USC announced Tuesday that McCoy has officially rejoined the program after transferring from Texas.

OFFICIAL: Freshman Bru McCoy is back at USC. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/YgS6Pfkw4M — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 12, 2019

McCoy was the No. 27-ranked recruit in the 2019 class and signed with USC in the early signing period. He enrolled early with the program in January, but after only more than two weeks on campus, McCoy decided to transfer to Texas when then-USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury left to take the head-coaching position with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Santa Ana, California, prospect entered the transfer portal on Jan. 24, and enrolled at Texas only a few days later.

McCoy participated in the Longhorns' spring game and spring practices as a wide receiver, only to enter the transfer portal again on May 31. Now, the former ESPN 300 recruit is back with the Trojans and is officially re-enrolled.

It is unknown if he will be granted immediate eligibility now that he is back with USC, but since he has yet to play a season with an NCAA program, he still has five years of eligibility if a redshirt is needed.

USC also announced Tuesday that defensive back Chris Steele has officially enrolled with the Trojans.

Steele signed with Florida in the 2019 class, decided to transfer, and initially committed to Oregon as his new destination. Steele received communication from the USC coaches that a scholarship was available, took a visit and decided to transfer to USC, spurning Oregon.