Texas A&M first from SEC to expand alcohol sales

Texas A&M on Thursday became the first SEC program to announce it would sell beer and wine to the general public at Kyle Field, after the alcohol ban was lifted at this year's SEC spring meetings.

A variety of beer and wine will be sold to the public in public areas, at designated locations, until the end of the third quarter of games. In accordance with the new SEC guidelines, alcohol will not be sold by vendors in seating areas. The number of beverages purchased at one time will be limited.

"This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field," interim athletic director R.C. Slocum said in a statement. "We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area."

Previously, selling alcohol in public areas of SEC athletic venues had been prohibited.

Whether alcohol will be sold at other venues on campus has not been determined.