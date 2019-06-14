QB Morris chooses to play for father at Arkansas

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris gained a future quarterback on Friday and also has the opportunity to coach his son in Fayetteville as Chandler Morris, the No. 237 ranked prospect in the 2020 class, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

The younger Morris is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound dual-threat quarterback from Highland Park, Texas, and held some big offers, including Auburn, Clemson and Oklahoma, but ultimately chose Arkansas and the chance to stay close to his father.

That Clemson offer was notable as its Chad Morris' former employer and the current reigning national champions. While Morris kept his relationship with his son the same, he still wanted to add him to his team.

Excited to continue on this journey as a Hog! #DiamondGangXX pic.twitter.com/dUGqaBPpWu — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) June 14, 2019

But as he told ESPN's Heather Dinich, Morris was more interested in his son making the right choice for him than pressuring him into making a decision one way or the other.

"As long as Chandler's happy, I'm happy and Paula will be happy," Morris said. "That's really it. I will be happy regardless. From a dad and a coach, I think playing for your dad, there are a lot of positives and a lot of negatives that can come with it. But I think if you step back from it all in the end, I want it to be his decision."

The chance to play for Arkansas and his father was too good to pass up, though, and Morris is now the second highest ranked commitment in the class behind offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford, who is the No. 185 recruit overall.