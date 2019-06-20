Mayfield stirs OU-Texas rivalry, rips QB Ehlinger

Baker Mayfield might be a rising star for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, but he will never leave the Red River Rivalry behind him.

Mayfield, who won the 2017 Heisman Trophy while at Oklahoma, was ready to trash-talk Texas and Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger in an appearance Wednesday on Sportstalk 1400 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Mayfield was asked about the perception in preseason publications that Texas is back and could contend for a national championship.

"They said the same thing when they beat Notre Dame a couple of years ago, and they won like three games after that," Mayfield said. "I'm sick of that crap."

Mayfield came down especially hard on Ehlinger, who was, like Mayfield, a high school star around Austin, Texas -- Mayfield at Lake Travis, Ehlinger at Westlake.

"He couldn't beat Lake Travis, so I don't really care [about] his opinion on winning," Mayfield said. "Westlake is a great program, but the two best quarterbacks to come out of there are Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Sam can stay down there in Texas."

"That will stir the pot," Mayfield added. "He doesn't like me, and I hope he knows I don't like him either."

Mayfield and Ehlinger have a history. When Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown struggled to one of the worst performances ever at the NFL combine in 2018, Ehlinger took to social media to make fun of him.

Mayfield's response then: "He's never beat Lake Travis, and he also hasn't beat OU, so leave it at that."

The Longhorns and the Sooners will meet for the Red River Showdown at Texas on Oct. 12.