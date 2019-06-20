Sooners land another top QB, Vandagriff, in '21

Oklahoma landed another top quarterback Thursday when 2021 signal caller Brock Vandagriff announced his commitment to the Sooners.

Vandagriff has not been ranked yet by ESPN, but is expected to be one of the top passers in the class and already held plenty of major scholarship offers. In fact, Vandagriff chose Oklahoma over a top list of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound pocket-passer from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, Vandagriff is part of a long list of top quarterbacks coming out of the Peach State. He joins Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Florida quarterback Emory Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields, among others.

After much time and prayer, the time has come... Thank you to all who made it happen. 🌊COMMITTED🌊 (video courtesy of @TFB_Sooners) pic.twitter.com/bliUHM6Hw3 — brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) June 20, 2019

For Oklahoma, the commitment gives the staff its third elite quarterback in four classes. The Sooners landed ESPN 300 quarterback Tanner Mordecai in 2018, the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in 2019 with Spencer Rattler and have yet to land a quarterback in the 2020 class.

Adding a talented quarterback is nothing new for head coach Lincoln Riley, and top-ranked Georgia prospects are also becoming more prevalent at Oklahoma. The Sooners were able to land ESPN 300 wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, the No. 1 ranked receiver in the 2019 class, and now have Vandagriff on board as well.