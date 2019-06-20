No. 47-ranked Rosemy commits to Georgia

Georgia gained a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Marcus Rosemy on Thursday. Rosemy, the No. 47-ranked recruit overall, chose Georgia over Florida.

Not only is the commitment significant for Kirby Smart and his staff because the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver is one of the top prospects in the country, but Rosemy also hails from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. One of the more prominent schools in the state, St. Thomas Aquinas has produced elite-level athletes year in and year out, including Rosemy and his teammates in the 2020 class, ESPN 300 prospects Marcus Dumervil, Derek Wingo and Jahvante Royal.

Landing Rosemy gives the Dawgs five ESPN 300 recruits from the state of Florida in this class, with Rosemy, defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Warren Brinson, quarterback Carson Beck and offensive lineman Joshua Braun.

It also gives Georgia 10 total ESPN 300 recruits in the class, which is currently ranked No. 4 overall behind Clemson, Alabama and LSU.