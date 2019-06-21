UGA dismisses WR Holloman after 2018 incident

ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia has dismissed junior Jeremiah Holloman, the Bulldogs' top returning receiver from a year ago, after he admitted to university police that he punched his then-girlfriend during an incident more than a year ago.

According to a police incident report, Holloman wrote in a statement to police that he struck his then-girlfriend in the face above her right eye. The incident occurred in Holloman's dorm room around 4 a.m. ET on April 22, 2018, hours after Georgia's spring game.

"[The victim] stated she called the suspect's brother, identified only as 'LJ,' to come and pick her up," the University of Georgia police report states. "[The victim] stated that while she was waiting on LJ to arrive, the suspect began to choke her. [The victim] stated that LJ walked in at this point and pulled the suspect off her. [The victim] stated that she got behind LJ for protection. [The victim] stated the suspect then reached over LJ and punched her in the face."

During an interview with UGA police, Holloman admitted he hit the woman with a "quick jab" with his right hand.

"Jeremiah said that he laughed [during an argument with the woman] and she then started to hit him in the face and upper body multiple times," UGA police officer Will Graham wrote in the report. "Jeremiah said that he hit her with his right hand while pushing her off with the left."

The woman did not report the incident to UGA police until June 2. A police officer wrote that a scar was visible above her eye when he met with the woman earlier this month.

Holloman has not been charged with a crime.

The incident was first reported by the Covington (Georgia) News. Holloman attended Newton County High School in Covington.

"Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program," coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen."

According to the incident report, the woman was treated for injuries and received six stitches at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital on the morning of the incident. She initially told doctors she fell in the shower.

Team physicians at her school later diagnosed her with a concussion, and she told police that Holloman choked her and that she "couldn't breathe and felt like she was going to die."

When UGA police questioned Holloman about marks on her neck, he said they occurred during sex.

Holloman had 24 catches for 418 yards with five touchdowns in 14 games last season. He was expected to take on a greater role this coming season, following the departures of top receivers Riley Ridley, Terry Godwin and Mecole Hardman.