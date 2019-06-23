Battery charge dropped against Florida's Edwards

A misdemeanor battery charge against Florida defensive back Brian Edwards has been dropped over a lack of evidence, according to Florida State Attorney Bill Cervone.

Edwards had been arrested in May after he was accused of grabbing his girlfriend of two years by her neck as she attempted to leave their apartment, according to a Gainesville Police report. The arresting officer said the woman had marks on her neck and a scratch on her shoulder.

Cervone told multiple outlets that the woman denied a crime occurred and that the credibility of a key witness was questionable.

Edwards, a junior, has played in 18 games for the Gators, totaling seven tackles and four pass breakups.