ESPYS Auction: Alabama Football Experience with coach Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the most decorated programs in the history of college football, with a stunning 17 national championship titles and the NCAA record for most postseason bowl game appearances. Led by the legendary coach Nick Saban, every element of the program is best-in-class and sets the standard by which all competition is measured.

Bid on this experience at eBay.com/ESPN.

This experience gives you and a guest the chance to:

Meet legendary coach Nick Saban

Attend a regular-season Alabama home football game* at Bryant Denny Stadium as coach Saban's guest

Prepare for game day by attending coach Saban's invitation-only "Nick at Noon" reception

Take a private VIP tour of the campus, including the University of Alabama's football facility

Join coach Saban for his postgame media conference

*Experience must be fulfilled at one of the following 2019 Alabama home games: Ole Miss (9/28), Tennessee (10/19), or Arkansas (10/26).

The ESPYS Auction is live now through July 10. To bid on this experience among many others go to eBay.com/ESPN

Proceeds benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research