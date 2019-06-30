        <
        >

          ESPYS Auction: Alabama Football Experience with coach Nick Saban

          ESPN
          1:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the most decorated programs in the history of college football, with a stunning 17 national championship titles and the NCAA record for most postseason bowl game appearances. Led by the legendary coach Nick Saban, every element of the program is best-in-class and sets the standard by which all competition is measured.

          Bid on this experience at eBay.com/ESPN.

          This experience gives you and a guest the chance to:

          • Meet legendary coach Nick Saban

          • Attend a regular-season Alabama home football game* at Bryant Denny Stadium as coach Saban's guest

          • Prepare for game day by attending coach Saban's invitation-only "Nick at Noon" reception

          • Take a private VIP tour of the campus, including the University of Alabama's football facility

          • Join coach Saban for his postgame media conference

          *Experience must be fulfilled at one of the following 2019 Alabama home games: Ole Miss (9/28), Tennessee (10/19), or Arkansas (10/26).

          The ESPYS Auction is live now through July 10. To bid on this experience among many others go to eBay.com/ESPN
          Proceeds benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices