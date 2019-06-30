ESPYS Auction: VIP 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Experience

Be a VIP guest of ESPN at the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans! All weekend long, you will be treated to VIP hospitality, including the highly exclusive VIP Tailgate before the game and sideline access prior to kickoff.

Bid on this experience at eBay.com/ESPN.

This experience gives you and a guest the chance to:

Attend the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020.

Three nights hotel accommodations at an ESPN VIP hotel.

Two ESPN VIP credentials providing full access to the 2020 ESPN VIP Hospitality Program.

Two tickets to the ESPN VIP Tailgate Party.

Two game tickets.

Sideline access prior to kickoff.

VIP access to ESPN shows on-site.

The ESPYS Auction is live now through July 10. To bid on this experience among many others go to eBay.com/ESPN

Proceeds benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research