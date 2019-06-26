ESPN 300 DE Powell commits to play for Gators

Florida added a big commitment to its recruiting class Wednesday with ESPN 300 defensive end Antwaun Powell.

The No. 28-ranked prospect overall, Powell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter and held offers from Michigan, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech among others.

Powell is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound end from I.C. Norman High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the state of Virginia.

The newest Gators commit recently took a visit to Florida on June 17 and had also been out to see Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia Tech within the last month.

His commitment is significant for Florida as he adds to an already outstanding defensive-line haul in 2020. Powell now joins ESPN 300 defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Johnnie Brown, as well as four-star defensive end Morven Joseph and three-star tackle Lamar Goods.

Powell will likely fill the BUCK role within Florida's defense and complements the other commitments in the class in terms of skill and ability.

His commitment gives Florida eight ESPN 300 commitments, including four ranked in the top 150. Before Powell's commitment, Florida held the No. 7-ranked class overall.