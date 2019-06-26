7th commit in 4 days boosts U-M's class ranking

Michigan added its seventh commitment in four days when ESPN 300 wide receiver A.J. Henning announced for the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Michigan held an important recruiting weekend that began Saturday, as some of its top targets visited Ann Arbor. Entering the weekend, the Wolverines were outside the top 15 in the class rankings, sitting at No. 17 overall.

But the weekend paid off as commitments started to roll in Sunday, starting with athlete William Mohan out of Brooklyn, New York, and defensive end Aaron Lewis, who flipped from West Virginia to Michigan. The commitments continued later in the day with wide receiver Eamonn Dennis, and the day culminated with ESPN 300 safety Jordan Morant joining the class.

Morant was initially going to wait to make his announcement in January, but decided to end his recruitment early after the visit.

Offensive linemen Reece Atteberry and Jeffrey Persi followed suit shortly after, and Henning joined the class Wednesday.

After the flurry of commitments, Michigan is now No. 10 overall in the class rankings, and the coaching staff likely isn't done yet.

Recruiting director Matt Dudek tweeted out 10 times the signature GIF he uses when the Wolverines gain a commitment, which means there are likely three silent commitments for Michigan who have yet to announce their decisions.