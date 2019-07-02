ESPN 300 LB Steiner commits to Auburn

Auburn added ESPN 300 linebacker Wesley Steiner to its 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday. Steiner is the No. 35 ranked prospect overall and chose the Tigers over Stanford and LSU.

Steiner made the announcement on Twitter.

At 6-foot, 220 pounds, Steiner is an athletic linebacker and one of the top prospects from the state of Georgia. Coming from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia, Steiner is the No. 6 ranked recruit from Georgia.

Of the 18 commits ranked in the top 25 in the state, including Steiner, only three are committed to Georgia. That includes five within the top 10.

Auburn now has four of those Peach State prospects in the top 25 of the state rankings committed in its class with Steiner, receivers Kobe Hudson and Ze'vian Capers and offensive lineman Tate Johnson.

Adding Steiner is a big boost to the future defense and a big boost to the class overall. The Tigers now have six ESPN 300 commitments in the 18 ranked class overall.